Gambian dalasis to Georgian laris today

Convert GMD to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
39.90 gel

1.000 GMD = 0.03990 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Georgian Lari
1 GMD0.03990 GEL
5 GMD0.19948 GEL
10 GMD0.39896 GEL
20 GMD0.79791 GEL
50 GMD1.99478 GEL
100 GMD3.98955 GEL
250 GMD9.97388 GEL
500 GMD19.94775 GEL
1000 GMD39.89550 GEL
2000 GMD79.79100 GEL
5000 GMD199.47750 GEL
10000 GMD398.95500 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Gambian Dalasi
1 GEL25.06550 GMD
5 GEL125.32750 GMD
10 GEL250.65500 GMD
20 GEL501.31000 GMD
50 GEL1,253.27500 GMD
100 GEL2,506.55000 GMD
250 GEL6,266.37500 GMD
500 GEL12,532.75000 GMD
1000 GEL25,065.50000 GMD
2000 GEL50,131.00000 GMD
5000 GEL125,327.50000 GMD
10000 GEL250,655.00000 GMD