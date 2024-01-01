Gambian dalasis to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert GMD to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
54.06 aed

1.000 GMD = 0.05406 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3371.4721.6620.96818.179
1 GBP1.17111.272105.7991.7241.9471.13321.291
1 USD0.9210.786183.1991.3561.5310.89116.743
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasi

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 GMD0.05406 AED
5 GMD0.27032 AED
10 GMD0.54065 AED
20 GMD1.08129 AED
50 GMD2.70323 AED
100 GMD5.40645 AED
250 GMD13.51613 AED
500 GMD27.03225 AED
1000 GMD54.06450 AED
2000 GMD108.12900 AED
5000 GMD270.32250 AED
10000 GMD540.64500 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Gambian Dalasi
1 AED18.49640 GMD
5 AED92.48200 GMD
10 AED184.96400 GMD
20 AED369.92800 GMD
50 AED924.82000 GMD
100 AED1,849.64000 GMD
250 AED4,624.10000 GMD
500 AED9,248.20000 GMD
1000 AED18,496.40000 GMD
2000 AED36,992.80000 GMD
5000 AED92,482.00000 GMD
10000 AED184,964.00000 GMD