Gambian dalasis to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert GMD to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
571.91 uah

1.000 GMD = 0.5719 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3591.4721.6630.96718.18
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8111.7241.9471.13321.289
1 USD0.9210.786183.2071.3561.5310.89116.741
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasi

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GMD0.57191 UAH
5 GMD2.85956 UAH
10 GMD5.71912 UAH
20 GMD11.43824 UAH
50 GMD28.59560 UAH
100 GMD57.19120 UAH
250 GMD142.97800 UAH
500 GMD285.95600 UAH
1000 GMD571.91200 UAH
2000 GMD1,143.82400 UAH
5000 GMD2,859.56000 UAH
10000 GMD5,719.12000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Gambian Dalasi
1 UAH1.74852 GMD
5 UAH8.74260 GMD
10 UAH17.48520 GMD
20 UAH34.97040 GMD
50 UAH87.42600 GMD
100 UAH174.85200 GMD
250 UAH437.13000 GMD
500 UAH874.26000 GMD
1000 UAH1,748.52000 GMD
2000 UAH3,497.04000 GMD
5000 UAH8,742.60000 GMD
10000 UAH17,485.20000 GMD