10 thousand Gambian dalasis to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert GMD to UAH at the real exchange rate

10,000 gmd
5,400.22 uah

1.00000 GMD = 0.54002 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:22
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85671.088890.65891.470751.6330.946418.7284
1 GBP1.1672711.27095105.8261.71681.906191.104721.8616
1 USD0.918450.786813183.2651.35081.499810.8692517.201
1 INR0.01103040.00944950.012009810.01622290.01801250.01043960.206581

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GMD0.54002 UAH
5 GMD2.70011 UAH
10 GMD5.40022 UAH
20 GMD10.80044 UAH
50 GMD27.00110 UAH
100 GMD54.00220 UAH
250 GMD135.00550 UAH
500 GMD270.01100 UAH
1000 GMD540.02200 UAH
2000 GMD1080.04400 UAH
5000 GMD2700.11000 UAH
10000 GMD5400.22000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Gambian Dalasi
1 UAH1.85178 GMD
5 UAH9.25890 GMD
10 UAH18.51780 GMD
20 UAH37.03560 GMD
50 UAH92.58900 GMD
100 UAH185.17800 GMD
250 UAH462.94500 GMD
500 UAH925.89000 GMD
1000 UAH1851.78000 GMD
2000 UAH3703.56000 GMD
5000 UAH9258.90000 GMD
10000 UAH18517.80000 GMD