Gambian Dalasi (GMD)

Currency name

Gambian Dalasi

D

GMD exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From GMD0.01489 0.01367 0.01195 1.23864 2.23841 1.32505 0.02292 0.27255
To GMD67.17500 73.16370 83.64970 0.80734 0.44675 0.75469 43.62680 3.66908

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Gambian dalasi Exchange Rates