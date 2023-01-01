Gambian Dalasi (GMD)
Currency name
Gambian Dalasi
Currency symbol
D
GMD exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From GMD
|0.01489
|0.01367
|0.01195
|1.23864
|2.23841
|1.32505
|0.02292
|0.27255
|To GMD
|67.17500
|73.16370
|83.64970
|0.80734
|0.44675
|0.75469
|43.62680
|3.66908
