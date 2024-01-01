Gambian dalasis to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert GMD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
8,972 xof

D1.000 GMD = CFA8.972 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:51
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GMD8.97233 XOF
5 GMD44.86165 XOF
10 GMD89.72330 XOF
20 GMD179.44660 XOF
50 GMD448.61650 XOF
100 GMD897.23300 XOF
250 GMD2,243.08250 XOF
500 GMD4,486.16500 XOF
1000 GMD8,972.33000 XOF
2000 GMD17,944.66000 XOF
5000 GMD44,861.65000 XOF
10000 GMD89,723.30000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Gambian Dalasi
1 XOF0.11145 GMD
5 XOF0.55727 GMD
10 XOF1.11454 GMD
20 XOF2.22908 GMD
50 XOF5.57270 GMD
100 XOF11.14540 GMD
250 XOF27.86350 GMD
500 XOF55.72700 GMD
1000 XOF111.45400 GMD
2000 XOF222.90800 GMD
5000 XOF557.27000 GMD
10000 XOF1,114.54000 GMD