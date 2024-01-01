50 CFA francs BCEAO to Gambian dalasis

Convert XOF to GMD at the real exchange rate

50 xof
5.54 gmd

CFA1.000 XOF = D0.1107 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:57
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.370.9361.5049.9481.3591,531.77
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5561.7151,933.32
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.260.9921,117.79
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6261.4511,636.08

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Gambian Dalasi
1 XOF0.11074 GMD
5 XOF0.55368 GMD
10 XOF1.10735 GMD
20 XOF2.21470 GMD
50 XOF5.53675 GMD
100 XOF11.07350 GMD
250 XOF27.68375 GMD
500 XOF55.36750 GMD
1000 XOF110.73500 GMD
2000 XOF221.47000 GMD
5000 XOF553.67500 GMD
10000 XOF1,107.35000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 GMD9.03059 XOF
5 GMD45.15295 XOF
10 GMD90.30590 XOF
20 GMD180.61180 XOF
50 GMD451.52950 XOF
100 GMD903.05900 XOF
250 GMD2,257.64750 XOF
500 GMD4,515.29500 XOF
1000 GMD9,030.59000 XOF
2000 GMD18,061.18000 XOF
5000 GMD45,152.95000 XOF
10000 GMD90,305.90000 XOF