CFA franc BCEAO to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Gambian dalasis is currently 0.111 today, reflecting a -0.611% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.113% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 0.112 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.109 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.905% decrease in value.