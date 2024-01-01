Gambian dalasis to Pakistani rupees today

Convert GMD to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
4,101.28 pkr

1.000 GMD = 4.101 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Pakistani Rupee
1 GMD4.10128 PKR
5 GMD20.50640 PKR
10 GMD41.01280 PKR
20 GMD82.02560 PKR
50 GMD205.06400 PKR
100 GMD410.12800 PKR
250 GMD1,025.32000 PKR
500 GMD2,050.64000 PKR
1000 GMD4,101.28000 PKR
2000 GMD8,202.56000 PKR
5000 GMD20,506.40000 PKR
10000 GMD41,012.80000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Gambian Dalasi
1 PKR0.24383 GMD
5 PKR1.21913 GMD
10 PKR2.43826 GMD
20 PKR4.87652 GMD
50 PKR12.19130 GMD
100 PKR24.38260 GMD
250 PKR60.95650 GMD
500 PKR121.91300 GMD
1000 PKR243.82600 GMD
2000 PKR487.65200 GMD
5000 PKR1,219.13000 GMD
10000 PKR2,438.26000 GMD