5 Canadian dollars to Russian rubles

Convert CAD to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 cad
322.90 rub

1.00000 CAD = 64.57980 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871251.088690.69621.490131.664020.964218.7174
1 GBP1.1477811.2495104.1011.710381.909971.1066921.4839
1 USD0.91860.80032183.31451.368851.528580.884917.194
1 INR0.01102580.009606010.012002710.01642990.01834720.01062120.206375

How to convert Canadian dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 CAD64.57980 RUB
5 CAD322.89900 RUB
10 CAD645.79800 RUB
20 CAD1291.59600 RUB
50 CAD3228.99000 RUB
100 CAD6457.98000 RUB
250 CAD16144.95000 RUB
500 CAD32289.90000 RUB
1000 CAD64579.80000 RUB
2000 CAD129159.60000 RUB
5000 CAD322899.00000 RUB
10000 CAD645798.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Canadian Dollar
1 RUB0.01548 CAD
5 RUB0.07742 CAD
10 RUB0.15485 CAD
20 RUB0.30969 CAD
50 RUB0.77424 CAD
100 RUB1.54847 CAD
250 RUB3.87118 CAD
500 RUB7.74235 CAD
1000 RUB15.48470 CAD
2000 RUB30.96940 CAD
5000 RUB77.42350 CAD
10000 RUB154.84700 CAD