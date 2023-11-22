1 Canadian dollar to Russian rubles

Convert CAD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1 cad
64.58 rub

1.00000 CAD = 64.57740 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871251.088590.68781.490051.663610.9632518.7157
1 GBP1.1477811.2494104.0931.71031.909521.105621.4822
1 USD0.91870.800384183.31451.36891.528350.8849517.194
1 INR0.01102680.009606780.012002710.01643050.01834440.01062180.206375

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 CAD64.57740 RUB
5 CAD322.88700 RUB
10 CAD645.77400 RUB
20 CAD1291.54800 RUB
50 CAD3228.87000 RUB
100 CAD6457.74000 RUB
250 CAD16144.35000 RUB
500 CAD32288.70000 RUB
1000 CAD64577.40000 RUB
2000 CAD129154.80000 RUB
5000 CAD322887.00000 RUB
10000 CAD645774.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Canadian Dollar
1 RUB0.01549 CAD
5 RUB0.07743 CAD
10 RUB0.15485 CAD
20 RUB0.30971 CAD
50 RUB0.77426 CAD
100 RUB1.54853 CAD
250 RUB3.87133 CAD
500 RUB7.74265 CAD
1000 RUB15.48530 CAD
2000 RUB30.97060 CAD
5000 RUB77.42650 CAD
10000 RUB154.85300 CAD