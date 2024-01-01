Argentine pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert ARS to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
46.69 mru

1.000 ARS = 0.04669 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5321.360.92118.9471.34418.9470.787
1 AUD0.65310.8870.60112.3640.87712.3640.513
1 CAD0.7361.12710.67713.9360.98813.9360.579
1 EUR1.0861.6641.476120.571.45920.570.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Argentine pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ARS0.04669 MRU
5 ARS0.23347 MRU
10 ARS0.46694 MRU
20 ARS0.93387 MRU
50 ARS2.33468 MRU
100 ARS4.66936 MRU
250 ARS11.67340 MRU
500 ARS23.34680 MRU
1000 ARS46.69360 MRU
2000 ARS93.38720 MRU
5000 ARS233.46800 MRU
10000 ARS466.93600 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Argentine Peso
1 MRU21.41620 ARS
5 MRU107.08100 ARS
10 MRU214.16200 ARS
20 MRU428.32400 ARS
50 MRU1,070.81000 ARS
100 MRU2,141.62000 ARS
250 MRU5,354.05000 ARS
500 MRU10,708.10000 ARS
1000 MRU21,416.20000 ARS
2000 MRU42,832.40000 ARS
5000 MRU107,081.00000 ARS
10000 MRU214,162.00000 ARS