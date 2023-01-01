Argentine pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert ARS to MRU at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
113.23 mru

1.00000 ARS = 0.11323 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87441.084590.26151.486251.671160.96418.748
1 GBP1.1436411.24025103.2241.69971.911161.1024721.4404
1 USD0.92210.806289183.22871.370451.540950.888917.2872
1 INR0.01107890.009687630.012015110.01646610.01851470.01068020.207707

How to convert Argentine pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ARS0.11323 MRU
5 ARS0.56615 MRU
10 ARS1.13229 MRU
20 ARS2.26458 MRU
50 ARS5.66145 MRU
100 ARS11.32290 MRU
250 ARS28.30725 MRU
500 ARS56.61450 MRU
1000 ARS113.22900 MRU
2000 ARS226.45800 MRU
5000 ARS566.14500 MRU
10000 ARS1132.29000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Argentine Peso
1 MRU8.83166 ARS
5 MRU44.15830 ARS
10 MRU88.31660 ARS
20 MRU176.63320 ARS
50 MRU441.58300 ARS
100 MRU883.16600 ARS
250 MRU2207.91500 ARS
500 MRU4415.83000 ARS
1000 MRU8831.66000 ARS
2000 MRU17663.32000 ARS
5000 MRU44158.30000 ARS
10000 MRU88316.60000 ARS