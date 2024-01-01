1 Argentine peso to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert ARS to MRU at the real exchange rate

1 ars
0.04 mru

$1.000 ARS = UM0.04171 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:52
ARS to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MRU
1 ARS to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04250.0439
Low0.04170.0417
Average0.04210.0428
Change-1.89%-4.80%
1 ARS to MRU stats

The performance of ARS to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0425 and a 30 day low of 0.0417. This means the 30 day average was 0.0421. The change for ARS to MRU was -1.89.

The performance of ARS to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0439 and a 90 day low of 0.0417. This means the 90 day average was 0.0428. The change for ARS to MRU was -4.80.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.481.350.90517.8691.30717.8690.762
1 AUD0.67610.9120.61212.0780.88312.0780.515
1 CAD0.7411.09610.67113.2360.96813.2360.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.491119.7411.44419.7410.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ARS0.04171 MRU
5 ARS0.20853 MRU
10 ARS0.41707 MRU
20 ARS0.83413 MRU
50 ARS2.08533 MRU
100 ARS4.17065 MRU
250 ARS10.42663 MRU
500 ARS20.85325 MRU
1000 ARS41.70650 MRU
2000 ARS83.41300 MRU
5000 ARS208.53250 MRU
10000 ARS417.06500 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Argentine Peso
1 MRU23.97710 ARS
5 MRU119.88550 ARS
10 MRU239.77100 ARS
20 MRU479.54200 ARS
50 MRU1,198.85500 ARS
100 MRU2,397.71000 ARS
250 MRU5,994.27500 ARS
500 MRU11,988.55000 ARS
1000 MRU23,977.10000 ARS
2000 MRU47,954.20000 ARS
5000 MRU119,885.50000 ARS
10000 MRU239,771.00000 ARS