Armenian drams to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert AMD to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
223.11 kgs

1.000 AMD = 0.2231 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2971.4761.6640.96618.246
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6661.7271.9471.13121.352
1 USD0.920.786183.0741.3581.5310.88916.787
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kyrgystani Som
1 AMD0.22311 KGS
5 AMD1.11557 KGS
10 AMD2.23113 KGS
20 AMD4.46226 KGS
50 AMD11.15565 KGS
100 AMD22.31130 KGS
250 AMD55.77825 KGS
500 AMD111.55650 KGS
1000 AMD223.11300 KGS
2000 AMD446.22600 KGS
5000 AMD1,115.56500 KGS
10000 AMD2,231.13000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Armenian Dram
1 KGS4.48202 AMD
5 KGS22.41010 AMD
10 KGS44.82020 AMD
20 KGS89.64040 AMD
50 KGS224.10100 AMD
100 KGS448.20200 AMD
250 KGS1,120.50500 AMD
500 KGS2,241.01000 AMD
1000 KGS4,482.02000 AMD
2000 KGS8,964.04000 AMD
5000 KGS22,410.10000 AMD
10000 KGS44,820.20000 AMD