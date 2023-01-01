Armenian drams to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert AMD to KGS at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
221.72 kgs

1.00000 AMD = 0.22172 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.08590.30921.486341.670.964818.744
1 GBP1.1431211.2403103.2361.699091.909031.1028821.4269
1 USD0.921650.806257183.23431.36991.539170.889217.2756
1 INR0.01107310.009686590.012014310.01645840.0184920.01068310.207554

How to convert Armenian drams to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kyrgystani Som
1 AMD0.22172 KGS
5 AMD1.10861 KGS
10 AMD2.21723 KGS
20 AMD4.43446 KGS
50 AMD11.08615 KGS
100 AMD22.17230 KGS
250 AMD55.43075 KGS
500 AMD110.86150 KGS
1000 AMD221.72300 KGS
2000 AMD443.44600 KGS
5000 AMD1108.61500 KGS
10000 AMD2217.23000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Armenian Dram
1 KGS4.51013 AMD
5 KGS22.55065 AMD
10 KGS45.10130 AMD
20 KGS90.20260 AMD
50 KGS225.50650 AMD
100 KGS451.01300 AMD
250 KGS1127.53250 AMD
500 KGS2255.06500 AMD
1000 KGS4510.13000 AMD
2000 KGS9020.26000 AMD
5000 KGS22550.65000 AMD
10000 KGS45101.30000 AMD