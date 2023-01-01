1 thousand Qatari rials to Mauritian rupees

Convert QAR to MUR

1,000 qar
12,174.50 mur

1.00000 QAR = 12.17450 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:22
Top currencies

1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Mauritian Rupee
1 QAR12.17450 MUR
5 QAR60.87250 MUR
10 QAR121.74500 MUR
20 QAR243.49000 MUR
50 QAR608.72500 MUR
100 QAR1217.45000 MUR
250 QAR3043.62500 MUR
500 QAR6087.25000 MUR
1000 QAR12174.50000 MUR
2000 QAR24349.00000 MUR
5000 QAR60872.50000 MUR
10000 QAR121745.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 MUR0.08214 QAR
5 MUR0.41069 QAR
10 MUR0.82139 QAR
20 MUR1.64277 QAR
50 MUR4.10693 QAR
100 MUR8.21386 QAR
250 MUR20.53465 QAR
500 MUR41.06930 QAR
1000 MUR82.13860 QAR
2000 MUR164.27720 QAR
5000 MUR410.69300 QAR
10000 MUR821.38600 QAR