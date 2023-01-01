10 Qatari rials to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert QAR to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 qar
889.03 lkr

1.00000 QAR = 88.90310 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 QAR88.90310 LKR
5 QAR444.51550 LKR
10 QAR889.03100 LKR
20 QAR1778.06200 LKR
50 QAR4445.15500 LKR
100 QAR8890.31000 LKR
250 QAR22225.77500 LKR
500 QAR44451.55000 LKR
1000 QAR88903.10000 LKR
2000 QAR177806.20000 LKR
5000 QAR444515.50000 LKR
10000 QAR889031.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 LKR0.01125 QAR
5 LKR0.05624 QAR
10 LKR0.11248 QAR
20 LKR0.22496 QAR
50 LKR0.56241 QAR
100 LKR1.12482 QAR
250 LKR2.81205 QAR
500 LKR5.62410 QAR
1000 LKR11.24820 QAR
2000 LKR22.49640 QAR
5000 LKR56.24100 QAR
10000 LKR112.48200 QAR