5,000 Sri Lankan rupees to Qatari rials

Convert LKR to QAR at the real exchange rate

5,000 lkr
59.78 qar

Sr1.000 LKR = QR0.01196 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 LKR0.01196 QAR
5 LKR0.05978 QAR
10 LKR0.11956 QAR
20 LKR0.23911 QAR
50 LKR0.59778 QAR
100 LKR1.19556 QAR
250 LKR2.98890 QAR
500 LKR5.97780 QAR
1000 LKR11.95560 QAR
2000 LKR23.91120 QAR
5000 LKR59.77800 QAR
10000 LKR119.55600 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 QAR83.64280 LKR
5 QAR418.21400 LKR
10 QAR836.42800 LKR
20 QAR1,672.85600 LKR
50 QAR4,182.14000 LKR
100 QAR8,364.28000 LKR
250 QAR20,910.70000 LKR
500 QAR41,821.40000 LKR
1000 QAR83,642.80000 LKR
2000 QAR167,285.60000 LKR
5000 QAR418,214.00000 LKR
10000 QAR836,428.00000 LKR