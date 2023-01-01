1 thousand Qatari rials to Israeli new sheqels

Convert QAR to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 qar
992.90 ils

1.00000 QAR = 0.99290 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Israeli New Sheqel
1 QAR0.99290 ILS
5 QAR4.96450 ILS
10 QAR9.92901 ILS
20 QAR19.85802 ILS
50 QAR49.64505 ILS
100 QAR99.29010 ILS
250 QAR248.22525 ILS
500 QAR496.45050 ILS
1000 QAR992.90100 ILS
2000 QAR1985.80200 ILS
5000 QAR4964.50500 ILS
10000 QAR9929.01000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Qatari Rial
1 ILS1.00715 QAR
5 ILS5.03575 QAR
10 ILS10.07150 QAR
20 ILS20.14300 QAR
50 ILS50.35750 QAR
100 ILS100.71500 QAR
250 ILS251.78750 QAR
500 ILS503.57500 QAR
1000 ILS1007.15000 QAR
2000 ILS2014.30000 QAR
5000 ILS5035.75000 QAR
10000 ILS10071.50000 QAR