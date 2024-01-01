30,000 South Korean wons to Uruguayan pesos

Convert KRW to UYU at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = $U0.03013 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:07
KRW to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UYU
1 KRW to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03180.0318
Low0.03010.0291
Average0.03100.0304
Change-4.84%3.54%
1 KRW to UYU stats

The performance of KRW to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0318 and a 30 day low of 0.0301. This means the 30 day average was 0.0310. The change for KRW to UYU was -4.84.

The performance of KRW to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0318 and a 90 day low of 0.0291. This means the 90 day average was 0.0304. The change for KRW to UYU was 3.54.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77384.0721.3237.13
1 EUR1.07911.4931.6260.83490.6761.4277.69
1 CAD0.7230.6711.0890.55960.7520.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91810.51355.7690.8784.73

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Uruguayan Peso
1 KRW0.03013 UYU
5 KRW0.15067 UYU
10 KRW0.30133 UYU
20 KRW0.60266 UYU
50 KRW1.50666 UYU
100 KRW3.01332 UYU
250 KRW7.53330 UYU
500 KRW15.06660 UYU
1000 KRW30.13320 UYU
2000 KRW60.26640 UYU
5000 KRW150.66600 UYU
10000 KRW301.33200 UYU
20000 KRW602.66400 UYU
30000 KRW903.99600 UYU
40000 KRW1,205.32800 UYU
50000 KRW1,506.66000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / South Korean Won
1 UYU33.18600 KRW
5 UYU165.93000 KRW
10 UYU331.86000 KRW
20 UYU663.72000 KRW
50 UYU1,659.30000 KRW
100 UYU3,318.60000 KRW
250 UYU8,296.50000 KRW
500 UYU16,593.00000 KRW
1000 UYU33,186.00000 KRW
2000 UYU66,372.00000 KRW
5000 UYU165,930.00000 KRW
10000 UYU331,860.00000 KRW