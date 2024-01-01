5,000 Uruguayan pesos to South Korean wons

Convert UYU to KRW at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = ₩33.15 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
UYU to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KRW
1 UYU to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33.186234.3931
Low31.479731.4797
Average32.335432.9298
Change5.32%-3.60%
1 UYU to KRW stats

The performance of UYU to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.1862 and a 30 day low of 31.4797. This means the 30 day average was 32.3354. The change for UYU to KRW was 5.32.

The performance of UYU to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.3931 and a 90 day low of 31.4797. This means the 90 day average was 32.9298. The change for UYU to KRW was -3.60.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / South Korean Won
1 UYU33.15380 KRW
5 UYU165.76900 KRW
10 UYU331.53800 KRW
20 UYU663.07600 KRW
50 UYU1,657.69000 KRW
100 UYU3,315.38000 KRW
250 UYU8,288.45000 KRW
500 UYU16,576.90000 KRW
1000 UYU33,153.80000 KRW
2000 UYU66,307.60000 KRW
5000 UYU165,769.00000 KRW
10000 UYU331,538.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Uruguayan Peso
1 KRW0.03016 UYU
5 KRW0.15081 UYU
10 KRW0.30162 UYU
20 KRW0.60325 UYU
50 KRW1.50812 UYU
100 KRW3.01624 UYU
250 KRW7.54060 UYU
500 KRW15.08120 UYU
1000 KRW30.16240 UYU
2000 KRW60.32480 UYU
5000 KRW150.81200 UYU
10000 KRW301.62400 UYU
20000 KRW603.24800 UYU
30000 KRW904.87200 UYU
40000 KRW1,206.49600 UYU
50000 KRW1,508.12000 UYU