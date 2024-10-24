Uruguayan peso to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to South Korean wons is currently 33.157 today, reflecting a -0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.611% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 33.420 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 32.676 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.724% increase in value.