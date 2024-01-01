10 thousand Uruguayan pesos to South Korean wons
Convert UYU to KRW at the real exchange rate
UYU to KRW conversion chart
1 UYU = 33.15670 KRW
0
|1 UYU to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|33.1862
|34.3931
|Low
|31.4797
|31.4797
|Average
|32.3355
|32.9298
|Change
|5.33%
|-3.59%
|View full history
1 UYU to KRW stats
The performance of UYU to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.1862 and a 30 day low of 31.4797. This means the 30 day average was 32.3355. The change for UYU to KRW was 5.33.
The performance of UYU to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.3931 and a 90 day low of 31.4797. This means the 90 day average was 32.9298. The change for UYU to KRW was -3.59.
|Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / South Korean Won
|1 UYU
|33.15670 KRW
|5 UYU
|165.78350 KRW
|10 UYU
|331.56700 KRW
|20 UYU
|663.13400 KRW
|50 UYU
|1,657.83500 KRW
|100 UYU
|3,315.67000 KRW
|250 UYU
|8,289.17500 KRW
|500 UYU
|16,578.35000 KRW
|1000 UYU
|33,156.70000 KRW
|2000 UYU
|66,313.40000 KRW
|5000 UYU
|165,783.50000 KRW
|10000 UYU
|331,567.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Uruguayan Peso
|1 KRW
|0.03016 UYU
|5 KRW
|0.15080 UYU
|10 KRW
|0.30160 UYU
|20 KRW
|0.60320 UYU
|50 KRW
|1.50799 UYU
|100 KRW
|3.01598 UYU
|250 KRW
|7.53995 UYU
|500 KRW
|15.07990 UYU
|1000 KRW
|30.15980 UYU
|2000 KRW
|60.31960 UYU
|5000 KRW
|150.79900 UYU
|10000 KRW
|301.59800 UYU
|20000 KRW
|603.19600 UYU
|30000 KRW
|904.79400 UYU
|40000 KRW
|1,206.39200 UYU
|50000 KRW
|1,507.99000 UYU