10 South Korean wons to Uruguayan pesos
Convert KRW to UYU at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KRW to UYU conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.03013 UYU
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KRW to UYU
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0318
|0.0318
|Low
|0.0301
|0.0291
|Average
|0.0310
|0.0304
|Change
|-4.84%
|3.54%
|View full history
1 KRW to UYU stats
The performance of KRW to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0318 and a 30 day low of 0.0301. This means the 30 day average was 0.0310. The change for KRW to UYU was -4.84.
The performance of KRW to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0318 and a 90 day low of 0.0291. This means the 90 day average was 0.0304. The change for KRW to UYU was 3.54.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Uruguayan pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Uruguayan Peso
|1 KRW
|0.03013 UYU
|5 KRW
|0.15067 UYU
|10 KRW
|0.30133 UYU
|20 KRW
|0.60266 UYU
|50 KRW
|1.50666 UYU
|100 KRW
|3.01332 UYU
|250 KRW
|7.53330 UYU
|500 KRW
|15.06660 UYU
|1000 KRW
|30.13320 UYU
|2000 KRW
|60.26640 UYU
|5000 KRW
|150.66600 UYU
|10000 KRW
|301.33200 UYU
|20000 KRW
|602.66400 UYU
|30000 KRW
|903.99600 UYU
|40000 KRW
|1,205.32800 UYU
|50000 KRW
|1,506.66000 UYU
|Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / South Korean Won
|1 UYU
|33.18600 KRW
|5 UYU
|165.93000 KRW
|10 UYU
|331.86000 KRW
|20 UYU
|663.72000 KRW
|50 UYU
|1,659.30000 KRW
|100 UYU
|3,318.60000 KRW
|250 UYU
|8,296.50000 KRW
|500 UYU
|16,593.00000 KRW
|1000 UYU
|33,186.00000 KRW
|2000 UYU
|66,372.00000 KRW
|5000 UYU
|165,930.00000 KRW
|10000 UYU
|331,860.00000 KRW