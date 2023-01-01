Albanian Lek (ALL)
Currency name
Albanian Lek
Currency symbol
Lek
ALL exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|PHP
|MKD
|AUD
|INR
|From ALL
|0.01048
|0.00963
|0.00842
|0.01440
|0.58383
|0.59333
|0.01614
|0.87231
|To ALL
|95.39420
|103.87000
|118.76300
|69.44160
|1.71281
|1.68541
|61.94900
|1.14638
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.