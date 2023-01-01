Albanian leks to Czech korunas today

1000 all
235.37 czk

1.00000 ALL = 0.23537 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:44
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.085190.31561.486531.671060.964918.7498
1 GBP1.1427911.24005103.2121.698811.909681.1026821.4272
1 USD0.921550.806419183.23251.369951.540.889217.2793
1 INR0.01107230.009688750.012014510.01645930.01850240.01068330.207603

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ALL0.23537 CZK
5 ALL1.17684 CZK
10 ALL2.35367 CZK
20 ALL4.70734 CZK
50 ALL11.76835 CZK
100 ALL23.53670 CZK
250 ALL58.84175 CZK
500 ALL117.68350 CZK
1000 ALL235.36700 CZK
2000 ALL470.73400 CZK
5000 ALL1176.83500 CZK
10000 ALL2353.67000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Albanian Lek
1 CZK4.24869 ALL
5 CZK21.24345 ALL
10 CZK42.48690 ALL
20 CZK84.97380 ALL
50 CZK212.43450 ALL
100 CZK424.86900 ALL
250 CZK1062.17250 ALL
500 CZK2124.34500 ALL
1000 CZK4248.69000 ALL
2000 CZK8497.38000 ALL
5000 CZK21243.45000 ALL
10000 CZK42486.90000 ALL