Albanian leks to Kenyan shillings today

Convert ALL to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 all
1590 kes

1.00000 ALL = 1.58971 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.921550.8066791.369955.688156.771.5398883.2325
1 EUR1.085110.87531.4864860.427261.60111.6709390.3156
1 GBP1.239651.1424711.698269.033870.37491.90892103.179
1 CAD0.729980.6727310.58886140.651241.4411.1240860.7581

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Kenyan Shilling
1 ALL1.58971 KES
5 ALL7.94855 KES
10 ALL15.89710 KES
20 ALL31.79420 KES
50 ALL79.48550 KES
100 ALL158.97100 KES
250 ALL397.42750 KES
500 ALL794.85500 KES
1000 ALL1589.71000 KES
2000 ALL3179.42000 KES
5000 ALL7948.55000 KES
10000 ALL15897.10000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Albanian Lek
1 KES0.62904 ALL
5 KES3.14522 ALL
10 KES6.29045 ALL
20 KES12.58090 ALL
50 KES31.45225 ALL
100 KES62.90450 ALL
250 KES157.26125 ALL
500 KES314.52250 ALL
1000 KES629.04500 ALL
2000 KES1258.09000 ALL
5000 KES3145.22500 ALL
10000 KES6290.45000 ALL