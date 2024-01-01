Albanian leks to Kenyan shillings today

1,000 all
1,402 kes

1.000 ALL = 1.402 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:22
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Kenyan Shilling
1 ALL1.40186 KES
5 ALL7.00930 KES
10 ALL14.01860 KES
20 ALL28.03720 KES
50 ALL70.09300 KES
100 ALL140.18600 KES
250 ALL350.46500 KES
500 ALL700.93000 KES
1000 ALL1,401.86000 KES
2000 ALL2,803.72000 KES
5000 ALL7,009.30000 KES
10000 ALL14,018.60000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Albanian Lek
1 KES0.71334 ALL
5 KES3.56669 ALL
10 KES7.13339 ALL
20 KES14.26678 ALL
50 KES35.66695 ALL
100 KES71.33390 ALL
250 KES178.33475 ALL
500 KES356.66950 ALL
1000 KES713.33900 ALL
2000 KES1,426.67800 ALL
5000 KES3,566.69500 ALL
10000 KES7,133.39000 ALL