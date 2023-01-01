5 Kenyan shillings to Albanian leks

Convert KES to ALL at the real exchange rate

5 kes
3.05 all

1.00000 KES = 0.61007 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:04
Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3289790.5631.333650.91090.7861021.4789683.0904
1 SGD0.7525021594.91.003570.6854320.5915431.1129262.5257
1 NGN0.001264920.0016809510.001686960.001152180.0009943570.001870770.105103
1 CAD0.7498220.996438592.78110.6829910.5894361.1089662.303

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Albanian Lek
1 KES0.61007 ALL
5 KES3.05036 ALL
10 KES6.10073 ALL
20 KES12.20146 ALL
50 KES30.50365 ALL
100 KES61.00730 ALL
250 KES152.51825 ALL
500 KES305.03650 ALL
1000 KES610.07300 ALL
2000 KES1220.14600 ALL
5000 KES3050.36500 ALL
10000 KES6100.73000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Kenyan Shilling
1 ALL1.63915 KES
5 ALL8.19575 KES
10 ALL16.39150 KES
20 ALL32.78300 KES
50 ALL81.95750 KES
100 ALL163.91500 KES
250 ALL409.78750 KES
500 ALL819.57500 KES
1000 ALL1639.15000 KES
2000 ALL3278.30000 KES
5000 ALL8195.75000 KES
10000 ALL16391.50000 KES