Albanian leks to Samoan talas today

Convert ALL to WST at the real exchange rate

1000 all
28.68 wst

1.00000 ALL = 0.02868 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.921650.8063541.3697555.715156.781.5396583.235
1 EUR1.08510.87491.4861860.450961.60631.6705290.31
1 GBP1.240151.1429911.698769.095170.41571.90939103.224
1 CAD0.730060.6728670.588687140.675441.45281.1240360.7666

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Samoan Tala
1 ALL0.02868 WST
5 ALL0.14340 WST
10 ALL0.28681 WST
20 ALL0.57362 WST
50 ALL1.43404 WST
100 ALL2.86808 WST
250 ALL7.17020 WST
500 ALL14.34040 WST
1000 ALL28.68080 WST
2000 ALL57.36160 WST
5000 ALL143.40400 WST
10000 ALL286.80800 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Albanian Lek
1 WST34.86650 ALL
5 WST174.33250 ALL
10 WST348.66500 ALL
20 WST697.33000 ALL
50 WST1743.32500 ALL
100 WST3486.65000 ALL
250 WST8716.62500 ALL
500 WST17433.25000 ALL
1000 WST34866.50000 ALL
2000 WST69733.00000 ALL
5000 WST174332.50000 ALL
10000 WST348665.00000 ALL