2,000 Samoan talas to Albanian leks

Convert WST to ALL at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Lek33.57 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:50
WST to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ALL
1 WST to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33.786133.8650
Low32.769432.7694
Average33.376933.2753
Change2.15%-0.88%
1 WST to ALL stats

The performance of WST to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.7861 and a 30 day low of 32.7694. This means the 30 day average was 33.3769. The change for WST to ALL was 2.15.

The performance of WST to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33.8650 and a 90 day low of 32.7694. This means the 90 day average was 33.2753. The change for WST to ALL was -0.88.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9251.50917.6841.3850.77184.0811.32
1 EUR1.08111.63219.1241.4980.83490.931.428
1 AUD0.6630.613111.720.9180.51155.7250.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7550.075

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Albanian Lek
1 WST33.56960 ALL
5 WST167.84800 ALL
10 WST335.69600 ALL
20 WST671.39200 ALL
50 WST1,678.48000 ALL
100 WST3,356.96000 ALL
250 WST8,392.40000 ALL
500 WST16,784.80000 ALL
1000 WST33,569.60000 ALL
2000 WST67,139.20000 ALL
5000 WST167,848.00000 ALL
10000 WST335,696.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Samoan Tala
1 ALL0.02979 WST
5 ALL0.14894 WST
10 ALL0.29789 WST
20 ALL0.59578 WST
50 ALL1.48944 WST
100 ALL2.97888 WST
250 ALL7.44720 WST
500 ALL14.89440 WST
1000 ALL29.78880 WST
2000 ALL59.57760 WST
5000 ALL148.94400 WST
10000 ALL297.88800 WST