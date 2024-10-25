Samoan tala to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Albanian leks is currently 33.570 today, reflecting a 1.365% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.812% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 33.767 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 33.095 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.291% decrease in value.