Albanian leks to Jamaican dollars today

Convert ALL to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
1,627.11 jmd

1.00000 ALL = 1.62711 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:48
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87531.085190.31561.486481.670930.965118.7464
1 GBP1.1424711.23965103.1791.69821.908921.1025921.4164
1 USD0.921550.806679183.23251.36991.539880.889417.2762
1 INR0.01107230.009691880.012014510.01645870.0185010.01068570.207566

How to convert Albanian leks to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Jamaican Dollar
1 ALL1.62711 JMD
5 ALL8.13555 JMD
10 ALL16.27110 JMD
20 ALL32.54220 JMD
50 ALL81.35550 JMD
100 ALL162.71100 JMD
250 ALL406.77750 JMD
500 ALL813.55500 JMD
1000 ALL1627.11000 JMD
2000 ALL3254.22000 JMD
5000 ALL8135.55000 JMD
10000 ALL16271.10000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 JMD0.61459 ALL
5 JMD3.07294 ALL
10 JMD6.14588 ALL
20 JMD12.29176 ALL
50 JMD30.72940 ALL
100 JMD61.45880 ALL
250 JMD153.64700 ALL
500 JMD307.29400 ALL
1000 JMD614.58800 ALL
2000 JMD1229.17600 ALL
5000 JMD3072.94000 ALL
10000 JMD6145.88000 ALL