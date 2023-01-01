Albanian leks to CFP francs today

Convert ALL to XPF at the real exchange rate

1000 all
1150 xpf

1.00000 ALL = 1.15031 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:57
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Albanian leks to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / CFP Franc
1 ALL1.15031 XPF
5 ALL5.75155 XPF
10 ALL11.50310 XPF
20 ALL23.00620 XPF
50 ALL57.51550 XPF
100 ALL115.03100 XPF
250 ALL287.57750 XPF
500 ALL575.15500 XPF
1000 ALL1150.31000 XPF
2000 ALL2300.62000 XPF
5000 ALL5751.55000 XPF
10000 ALL11503.10000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Albanian Lek
1 XPF0.86933 ALL
5 XPF4.34665 ALL
10 XPF8.69330 ALL
20 XPF17.38660 ALL
50 XPF43.46650 ALL
100 XPF86.93300 ALL
250 XPF217.33250 ALL
500 XPF434.66500 ALL
1000 XPF869.33000 ALL
2000 XPF1738.66000 ALL
5000 XPF4346.65000 ALL
10000 XPF8693.30000 ALL