Albanian leks to Georgian laris today

Convert ALL to GEL at the real exchange rate

1000 all
28.19 gel

1.00000 ALL = 0.02819 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:46
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.085190.31831.486481.670930.9649518.744
1 GBP1.1426611.23995103.2071.698611.909381.1026121.4189
1 USD0.921550.806484183.2351.36991.539880.889317.274
1 INR0.0110720.009689240.012014210.01645820.01850040.01068420.207533

How to convert Albanian leks to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Georgian Lari
1 ALL0.02819 GEL
5 ALL0.14096 GEL
10 ALL0.28191 GEL
20 ALL0.56383 GEL
50 ALL1.40956 GEL
100 ALL2.81913 GEL
250 ALL7.04782 GEL
500 ALL14.09565 GEL
1000 ALL28.19130 GEL
2000 ALL56.38260 GEL
5000 ALL140.95650 GEL
10000 ALL281.91300 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Albanian Lek
1 GEL35.47190 ALL
5 GEL177.35950 ALL
10 GEL354.71900 ALL
20 GEL709.43800 ALL
50 GEL1773.59500 ALL
100 GEL3547.19000 ALL
250 GEL8867.97500 ALL
500 GEL17735.95000 ALL
1000 GEL35471.90000 ALL
2000 GEL70943.80000 ALL
5000 GEL177359.50000 ALL
10000 GEL354719.00000 ALL