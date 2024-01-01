Albanian leks to Georgian laris today

Convert ALL to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
28.51 gel

1.000 ALL = 0.02851 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.920.7861.35856.16756.6791.53183.099
1 EUR1.08710.8541.47661.04861.6041.66490.321
1 GBP1.2721.1711.72871.45372.1041.948105.715
1 CAD0.7360.6780.579141.36241.7391.12761.195

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Georgian Lari
1 ALL0.02851 GEL
5 ALL0.14256 GEL
10 ALL0.28513 GEL
20 ALL0.57025 GEL
50 ALL1.42564 GEL
100 ALL2.85127 GEL
250 ALL7.12818 GEL
500 ALL14.25635 GEL
1000 ALL28.51270 GEL
2000 ALL57.02540 GEL
5000 ALL142.56350 GEL
10000 ALL285.12700 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Albanian Lek
1 GEL35.07210 ALL
5 GEL175.36050 ALL
10 GEL350.72100 ALL
20 GEL701.44200 ALL
50 GEL1,753.60500 ALL
100 GEL3,507.21000 ALL
250 GEL8,768.02500 ALL
500 GEL17,536.05000 ALL
1000 GEL35,072.10000 ALL
2000 GEL70,144.20000 ALL
5000 GEL175,360.50000 ALL
10000 GEL350,721.00000 ALL