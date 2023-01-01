10 Albanian leks to Georgian laris

Convert ALL to GEL at the real exchange rate

10 all
0.29 gel

1.00000 ALL = 0.02900 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:56
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Georgian Lari
1 ALL0.02900 GEL
5 ALL0.14499 GEL
10 ALL0.28997 GEL
20 ALL0.57994 GEL
50 ALL1.44986 GEL
100 ALL2.89972 GEL
250 ALL7.24930 GEL
500 ALL14.49860 GEL
1000 ALL28.99720 GEL
2000 ALL57.99440 GEL
5000 ALL144.98600 GEL
10000 ALL289.97200 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Albanian Lek
1 GEL34.48600 ALL
5 GEL172.43000 ALL
10 GEL344.86000 ALL
20 GEL689.72000 ALL
50 GEL1724.30000 ALL
100 GEL3448.60000 ALL
250 GEL8621.50000 ALL
500 GEL17243.00000 ALL
1000 GEL34486.00000 ALL
2000 GEL68972.00000 ALL
5000 GEL172430.00000 ALL
10000 GEL344860.00000 ALL