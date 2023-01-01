5000 Georgian laris to Albanian leks

Convert GEL to ALL at the real exchange rate

5,000 gel
174,254.50 all

1.00000 GEL = 34.85090 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:00
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Albanian Lek
1 GEL34.85090 ALL
5 GEL174.25450 ALL
10 GEL348.50900 ALL
20 GEL697.01800 ALL
50 GEL1742.54500 ALL
100 GEL3485.09000 ALL
250 GEL8712.72500 ALL
500 GEL17425.45000 ALL
1000 GEL34850.90000 ALL
2000 GEL69701.80000 ALL
5000 GEL174254.50000 ALL
10000 GEL348509.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Georgian Lari
1 ALL0.02869 GEL
5 ALL0.14347 GEL
10 ALL0.28694 GEL
20 ALL0.57387 GEL
50 ALL1.43468 GEL
100 ALL2.86936 GEL
250 ALL7.17340 GEL
500 ALL14.34680 GEL
1000 ALL28.69360 GEL
2000 ALL57.38720 GEL
5000 ALL143.46800 GEL
10000 ALL286.93600 GEL