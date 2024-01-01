20 Georgian laris to Albanian leks

Convert GEL to ALL at the real exchange rate

20 gel
657.44 all

₾1.000 GEL = Lek32.87 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07289.5021.4651.6120.95919.245
1 GBP1.18211.268105.7891.7321.9061.13322.747
1 USD0.9330.789183.4591.3661.5030.89417.945
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Albanian Lek
1 GEL32.87180 ALL
5 GEL164.35900 ALL
10 GEL328.71800 ALL
20 GEL657.43600 ALL
50 GEL1,643.59000 ALL
100 GEL3,287.18000 ALL
250 GEL8,217.95000 ALL
500 GEL16,435.90000 ALL
1000 GEL32,871.80000 ALL
2000 GEL65,743.60000 ALL
5000 GEL164,359.00000 ALL
10000 GEL328,718.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Georgian Lari
1 ALL0.03042 GEL
5 ALL0.15211 GEL
10 ALL0.30421 GEL
20 ALL0.60842 GEL
50 ALL1.52106 GEL
100 ALL3.04212 GEL
250 ALL7.60530 GEL
500 ALL15.21060 GEL
1000 ALL30.42120 GEL
2000 ALL60.84240 GEL
5000 ALL152.10600 GEL
10000 ALL304.21200 GEL