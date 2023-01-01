Albanian leks to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert ALL to VND at the real exchange rate

1000 all
253588 vnd

1.00000 ALL = 253.58800 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.085190.31991.486371.670540.965118.7413
1 GBP1.1427911.2401103.2221.698691.909171.1029121.4184
1 USD0.921650.806387183.23651.36981.539530.889417.2715
1 INR0.01107180.00968790.01201410.01645670.01849580.01068520.207499

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Vietnamese Dong
1 ALL253.58800 VND
5 ALL1267.94000 VND
10 ALL2535.88000 VND
20 ALL5071.76000 VND
50 ALL12679.40000 VND
100 ALL25358.80000 VND
250 ALL63397.00000 VND
500 ALL126794.00000 VND
1000 ALL253588.00000 VND
2000 ALL507176.00000 VND
5000 ALL1267940.00000 VND
10000 ALL2535880.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Albanian Lek
1 VND0.00394 ALL
5 VND0.01972 ALL
10 VND0.03943 ALL
20 VND0.07887 ALL
50 VND0.19717 ALL
100 VND0.39434 ALL
250 VND0.98585 ALL
500 VND1.97170 ALL
1000 VND3.94340 ALL
2000 VND7.88680 ALL
5000 VND19.71700 ALL
10000 VND39.43400 ALL