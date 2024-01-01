500,000 Vietnamese dongs to Albanian leks
Convert VND to ALL at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to ALL conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00359 ALL
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to ALL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0036
|0.0037
|Low
|0.0036
|0.0036
|Average
|0.0036
|0.0036
|Change
|-0.63%
|-1.68%
|View full history
1 VND to ALL stats
The performance of VND to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0036 and a 30 day low of 0.0036. This means the 30 day average was 0.0036. The change for VND to ALL was -0.63.
The performance of VND to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0037 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0036. The change for VND to ALL was -1.68.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Albanian leks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Albanian Lek
|1000 VND
|3.58730 ALL
|2000 VND
|7.17460 ALL
|5000 VND
|17.93650 ALL
|10000 VND
|35.87300 ALL
|20000 VND
|71.74600 ALL
|50000 VND
|179.36500 ALL
|100000 VND
|358.73000 ALL
|200000 VND
|717.46000 ALL
|500000 VND
|1,793.65000 ALL
|1000000 VND
|3,587.30000 ALL
|2000000 VND
|7,174.60000 ALL
|5000000 VND
|17,936.50000 ALL
|Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Vietnamese Dong
|1 ALL
|278.76100 VND
|5 ALL
|1,393.80500 VND
|10 ALL
|2,787.61000 VND
|20 ALL
|5,575.22000 VND
|50 ALL
|13,938.05000 VND
|100 ALL
|27,876.10000 VND
|250 ALL
|69,690.25000 VND
|500 ALL
|139,380.50000 VND
|1000 ALL
|278,761.00000 VND
|2000 ALL
|557,522.00000 VND
|5000 ALL
|1,393,805.00000 VND
|10000 ALL
|2,787,610.00000 VND