10 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Albanian leks

Convert VND to ALL at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = Lek0.003588 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ALL
1 VND to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00360.0037
Low0.00360.0036
Average0.00360.0036
Change-0.64%-1.69%
View full history

1 VND to ALL stats

The performance of VND to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0036 and a 30 day low of 0.0036. This means the 30 day average was 0.0036. The change for VND to ALL was -0.64.

The performance of VND to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0037 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0036. The change for VND to ALL was -1.69.

Track market ratesView VND to ALL chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9241.3191,380.721.38533.665152.085
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875915.8320.91922.33100.878
1 EUR1.0821.63211.4281,494.281.49936.434164.58
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,046.591.0525.518115.281

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Albanian Lek
1000 VND3.58767 ALL
2000 VND7.17534 ALL
5000 VND17.93835 ALL
10000 VND35.87670 ALL
20000 VND71.75340 ALL
50000 VND179.38350 ALL
100000 VND358.76700 ALL
200000 VND717.53400 ALL
500000 VND1,793.83500 ALL
1000000 VND3,587.67000 ALL
2000000 VND7,175.34000 ALL
5000000 VND17,938.35000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Vietnamese Dong
1 ALL278.73300 VND
5 ALL1,393.66500 VND
10 ALL2,787.33000 VND
20 ALL5,574.66000 VND
50 ALL13,936.65000 VND
100 ALL27,873.30000 VND
250 ALL69,683.25000 VND
500 ALL139,366.50000 VND
1000 ALL278,733.00000 VND
2000 ALL557,466.00000 VND
5000 ALL1,393,665.00000 VND
10000 ALL2,787,330.00000 VND