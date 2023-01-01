Albanian leks to Aruban florins today

Convert ALL to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
18.90 awg

1.00000 ALL = 0.01890 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:42
How to convert Albanian leks to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Aruban Florin
1 ALL0.01890 AWG
5 ALL0.09450 AWG
10 ALL0.18900 AWG
20 ALL0.37801 AWG
50 ALL0.94501 AWG
100 ALL1.89003 AWG
250 ALL4.72507 AWG
500 ALL9.45015 AWG
1000 ALL18.90030 AWG
2000 ALL37.80060 AWG
5000 ALL94.50150 AWG
10000 ALL189.00300 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Albanian Lek
1 AWG52.90930 ALL
5 AWG264.54650 ALL
10 AWG529.09300 ALL
20 AWG1058.18600 ALL
50 AWG2645.46500 ALL
100 AWG5290.93000 ALL
250 AWG13227.32500 ALL
500 AWG26454.65000 ALL
1000 AWG52909.30000 ALL
2000 AWG105818.60000 ALL
5000 AWG264546.50000 ALL
10000 AWG529093.00000 ALL