1 thousand Aruban florins to Albanian leks

Convert AWG to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
50,358.50 all

ƒ1.000 AWG = Lek50.36 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:15
AWG to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

ALL
1 AWG to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High51.328152.4526
Low49.888649.8886
Average50.613451.4509
Change-1.80%-2.26%
1 AWG to ALL stats

The performance of AWG to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.3281 and a 30 day low of 49.8886. This means the 30 day average was 50.6134. The change for AWG to ALL was -1.80.

The performance of AWG to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 52.4526 and a 90 day low of 49.8886. This means the 90 day average was 51.4509. The change for AWG to ALL was -2.26.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.3517.8370.7620.9041.6031.306
1 AUD0.67710.91412.0830.5160.6131.0860.885
1 CAD0.7411.094113.2160.5640.671.1880.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Albanian Lek
1 AWG50.35850 ALL
5 AWG251.79250 ALL
10 AWG503.58500 ALL
20 AWG1,007.17000 ALL
50 AWG2,517.92500 ALL
100 AWG5,035.85000 ALL
250 AWG12,589.62500 ALL
500 AWG25,179.25000 ALL
1000 AWG50,358.50000 ALL
2000 AWG100,717.00000 ALL
5000 AWG251,792.50000 ALL
10000 AWG503,585.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Aruban Florin
1 ALL0.01986 AWG
5 ALL0.09929 AWG
10 ALL0.19858 AWG
20 ALL0.39715 AWG
50 ALL0.99288 AWG
100 ALL1.98576 AWG
250 ALL4.96440 AWG
500 ALL9.92880 AWG
1000 ALL19.85760 AWG
2000 ALL39.71520 AWG
5000 ALL99.28800 AWG
10000 ALL198.57600 AWG