Aruban florin to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Albanian leks is currently 50.359 today, reflecting a -0.086% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.423% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 50.413 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 50.005 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.413% increase in value.