Albanian leks to Bahraini dinars today

Convert ALL to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
3.937 bhd

1.00000 ALL = 0.00394 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:43
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.92150.8064191.369955.6956.7751.5397683.235
1 EUR1.085210.87511.4866260.434861.61221.6709590.3266
1 GBP1.240051.1427311.6987469.058470.40381.90938103.216
1 CAD0.729980.6726690.58867140.652641.44461.12460.7599

How to convert Albanian leks to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Bahraini Dinar
1 ALL0.00394 BHD
5 ALL0.01968 BHD
10 ALL0.03937 BHD
20 ALL0.07874 BHD
50 ALL0.19684 BHD
100 ALL0.39369 BHD
250 ALL0.98423 BHD
500 ALL1.96845 BHD
1000 ALL3.93690 BHD
2000 ALL7.87380 BHD
5000 ALL19.68450 BHD
10000 ALL39.36900 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Albanian Lek
1 BHD254.00700 ALL
5 BHD1270.03500 ALL
10 BHD2540.07000 ALL
20 BHD5080.14000 ALL
50 BHD12700.35000 ALL
100 BHD25400.70000 ALL
250 BHD63501.75000 ALL
500 BHD127003.50000 ALL
1000 BHD254007.00000 ALL
2000 BHD508014.00000 ALL
5000 BHD1270035.00000 ALL
10000 BHD2540070.00000 ALL