Albanian leks to Bahraini dinars today

Convert ALL to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 all
4.035 bhd

Lek1.000 ALL = .د.ب0.004035 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:42
How to convert Albanian leks to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Bahraini Dinar
1 ALL0,00403 BHD
5 ALL0,02017 BHD
10 ALL0,04035 BHD
20 ALL0,08070 BHD
50 ALL0,20175 BHD
100 ALL0,40349 BHD
250 ALL1,00873 BHD
500 ALL2,01745 BHD
1000 ALL4,03490 BHD
2000 ALL8,06980 BHD
5000 ALL20,17450 BHD
10000 ALL40,34900 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Albanian Lek
1 BHD247,83800 ALL
5 BHD1.239,19000 ALL
10 BHD2.478,38000 ALL
20 BHD4.956,76000 ALL
50 BHD12.391,90000 ALL
100 BHD24.783,80000 ALL
250 BHD61.959,50000 ALL
500 BHD123.919,00000 ALL
1000 BHD247.838,00000 ALL
2000 BHD495.676,00000 ALL
5000 BHD1.239.190,00000 ALL
10000 BHD2.478.380,00000 ALL