Albanian leks to Philippine pesos today

1,000 all
628.24 php

Lek1.000 ALL = ₱0.6282 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:02
How to convert Albanian leks to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Philippine Peso
1 ALL0,62824 PHP
5 ALL3,14119 PHP
10 ALL6,28237 PHP
20 ALL12,56474 PHP
50 ALL31,41185 PHP
100 ALL62,82370 PHP
250 ALL157,05925 PHP
500 ALL314,11850 PHP
1000 ALL628,23700 PHP
2000 ALL1.256,47400 PHP
5000 ALL3.141,18500 PHP
10000 ALL6.282,37000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Albanian Lek
1 PHP1,59175 ALL
5 PHP7,95875 ALL
10 PHP15,91750 ALL
20 PHP31,83500 ALL
50 PHP79,58750 ALL
100 PHP159,17500 ALL
250 PHP397,93750 ALL
500 PHP795,87500 ALL
1000 PHP1.591,75000 ALL
2000 PHP3.183,50000 ALL
5000 PHP7.958,75000 ALL
10000 PHP15.917,50000 ALL