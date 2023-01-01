Albanian leks to Lebanese pounds today

Convert ALL to LBP at the real exchange rate

1000 all
156887 lbp

1.00000 ALL = 156.88700 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.084890.28931.486071.670340.964818.7419
1 GBP1.1426611.2395103.1651.697991.908541.1024421.4146
1 USD0.921850.806777183.23131.36991.539760.8893517.2768
1 INR0.01107550.009693190.012014710.0164590.01849980.01068530.207576

How to convert Albanian leks to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Lebanese Pound
1 ALL156.88700 LBP
5 ALL784.43500 LBP
10 ALL1568.87000 LBP
20 ALL3137.74000 LBP
50 ALL7844.35000 LBP
100 ALL15688.70000 LBP
250 ALL39221.75000 LBP
500 ALL78443.50000 LBP
1000 ALL156887.00000 LBP
2000 ALL313774.00000 LBP
5000 ALL784435.00000 LBP
10000 ALL1568870.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Albanian Lek
1 LBP0.00637 ALL
5 LBP0.03187 ALL
10 LBP0.06374 ALL
20 LBP0.12748 ALL
50 LBP0.31870 ALL
100 LBP0.63740 ALL
250 LBP1.59350 ALL
500 LBP3.18701 ALL
1000 LBP6.37401 ALL
2000 LBP12.74802 ALL
5000 LBP31.87005 ALL
10000 LBP63.74010 ALL